Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPPGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

HPP opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.27%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

