Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $352.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares in the company, valued at $19,515,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,553. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $345.15 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $243.17 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

