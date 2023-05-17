WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $33.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NYSE:WRK opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

