BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Chairman Robert V. Vitale Sells 15,000 Shares

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 181,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,866,000 after purchasing an additional 94,960 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

