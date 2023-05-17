Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.5 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

AEM opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.