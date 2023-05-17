Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Baiju Bhatt Sells 96,472 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33.

On Monday, April 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44.

On Friday, March 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

