Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Thursday, April 27th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $523,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00.

Coursera Stock Down 4.5 %

COUR stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coursera by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 8.2% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coursera by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.