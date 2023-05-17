Brian J. Wendling Sells 6,419 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $126.62.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
