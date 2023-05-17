Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Virios Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virios Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Virios Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Shares of VIRI opened at $1.03 on Monday. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

