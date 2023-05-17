Brian J. Wendling Sells 6,419 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,328.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

