Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $378,210.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $378,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $136.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

