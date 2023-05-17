John Kuhlow Sells 3,500 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.6 %

JBHT opened at $171.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

