Scott Tarriff Sells 15,000 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Tarriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $310,650.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.80 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

