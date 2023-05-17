Marcelo Cardoso Sells 25,300 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.35.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.29 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LAUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.
