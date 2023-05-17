Scott Tarriff Sells 15,000 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $310,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,624,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,652,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Tarriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $261.03 million, a P/E ratio of 398.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Stories

