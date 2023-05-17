New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CEO Sells $250,200.00 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJRGet Rating) CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile



New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Stories

