New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CEO Sells $250,200.00 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Stories

