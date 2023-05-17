Eric Norris Buys 1,260 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $205.67 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.38 and a 200-day moving average of $240.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 328.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 505,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

