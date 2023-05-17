Mark Vidergauz Sells 4,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

