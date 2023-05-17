Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells 5,015 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PCRX opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $937,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

