Gary C. Kelly Purchases 7,838 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

