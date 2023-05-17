Andrew Scott Fox Buys 175,000 Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Scott Fox acquired 175,000 shares of Charge Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,460.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CRGE stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $167.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 118.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charge Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,409,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 295,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 271,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 110,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth $4,684,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charge Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.

