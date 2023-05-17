Russell B. Wight, Jr. Buys 16,000 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.