Matthew P. Bruening Sells 11,301 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 11,301 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $157,761.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

ATEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,848,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,532,000 after purchasing an additional 260,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in A10 Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in A10 Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Articles

