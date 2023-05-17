Marc Haugen Sells 5,544 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $829.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ichor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.