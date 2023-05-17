Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,843,000 after acquiring an additional 146,503 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,594,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 277,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

