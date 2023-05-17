David Michael Striph Sells 1,902 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.