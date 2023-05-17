David Michael Striph Sells 1,902 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,706,000 after buying an additional 2,274,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 29.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,248,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,917,000 after buying an additional 517,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,577,000 after buying an additional 92,819 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after buying an additional 32,987 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

