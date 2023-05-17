Sara Grootwassink Lewis Buys 4,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after buying an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $117,323,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $113,926,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

