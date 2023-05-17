Denis F. Kelly Purchases 16,000 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of WW opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Several research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in WW International during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WW International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in WW International by 56.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

