Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

