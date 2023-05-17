Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRTN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TRTN opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. Triton International has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after buying an additional 118,742 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $167,533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 140.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 725.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

