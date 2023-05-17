Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) CEO Neal Lux Acquires 5,000 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) CEO Neal Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,640.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

FET stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $233.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 2.82.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 71,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 200,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 58,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,776,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.