Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Profire Energy Stock Down 2.2 %
PFIE opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
