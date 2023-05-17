Matt Aboud Acquires 18,000 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) SVP Matt Aboud purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $705.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 187,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

