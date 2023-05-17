Thomas Sonderman Sells 12,523 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 12,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $116,714.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Thomas Sonderman sold 3,395 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $37,752.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Sonderman sold 20,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $244,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,565 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $57,427.70.

On Thursday, February 16th, Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $426.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.50% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. Research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

