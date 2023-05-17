Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth $263,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

