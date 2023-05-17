OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
OPHC opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 17.61%.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
