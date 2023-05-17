OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OPHC opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 17.61%.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.