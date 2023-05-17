StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark lowered Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Arconic Price Performance

NYSE:ARNC opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.91. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Arconic’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arconic in the first quarter worth about $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Arconic by 85.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arconic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arconic by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

