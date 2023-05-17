Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TDY opened at $409.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.