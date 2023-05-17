Bryan Smith Sells 25,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $327,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

