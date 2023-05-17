Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Boosted by Zacks Research

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $93.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

