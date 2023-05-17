Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Exchange Income Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on EIF. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.67.

EIF opened at C$53.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$40.65 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.55.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.45%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

