Wedbush Weighs in on SciPlay Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for SciPlay’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.53 on Monday. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million.

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SciPlay by 9.6% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,551,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in SciPlay by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,176,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 174,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SciPlay by 875.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

