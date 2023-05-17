PepGen Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepGen in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $14.51 on Monday. PepGen has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $345.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

