Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ KPRX opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.04. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.