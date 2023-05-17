Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Increased by Analyst

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407,451 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 92,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 42,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 38,665 shares in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.28%.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

