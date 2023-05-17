Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Entegris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $91.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,580.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $115.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,094,410. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

