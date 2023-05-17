Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Astria Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Astria Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATXS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
