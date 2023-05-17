STERIS plc Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for STERIS in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $207.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in STERIS by 2,254.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 795,926 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $100,756,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 175.70%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

