Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,459.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

