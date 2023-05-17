FY2024 EPS Estimates for Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Reduced by Analyst

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Yellow Pages in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yellow Pages’ current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.60 million for the quarter.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Yellow Pages from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Yellow Pages stock opened at C$12.67 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$12.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$236.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

